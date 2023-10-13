Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.41% and a negative net margin of 81.44%. The business had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Stories

