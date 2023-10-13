Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. The company had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

