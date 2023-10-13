Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

