Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNW. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $248,814,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

