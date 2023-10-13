Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $501,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,150.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pinterest Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $187,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,982,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PINS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

