Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $501,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,150.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.86.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on PINS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
