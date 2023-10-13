Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 4,323 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $31,168.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,377,455 shares in the company, valued at $17,141,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,763 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $48,490.71.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MHI opened at $7.30 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

