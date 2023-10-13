Piper Sandler Cuts Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $55.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WOLF. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,846,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,158,000 after acquiring an additional 157,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 670,154 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,820,000 after purchasing an additional 561,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after purchasing an additional 772,055 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

