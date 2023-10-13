Piper Sandler Raises PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $65.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $46.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $810,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $722,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

