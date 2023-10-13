Piper Sandler Trims Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Target Price to $11.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE SBH opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $931.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 700.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,208,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,374,000 after acquiring an additional 140,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

