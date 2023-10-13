Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,647,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,562,000 after purchasing an additional 523,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,762,000 after purchasing an additional 657,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

