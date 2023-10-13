Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Citigroup

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLUG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Plug Power from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Plug Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.91. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Plug Power

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 28.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Plug Power by 128,905.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,498,000 after purchasing an additional 718,729 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Articles

