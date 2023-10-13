Plug Power Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 106,526 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical volume of 79,759 call options.

Plug Power Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PLUG opened at $7.41 on Friday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.36.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

