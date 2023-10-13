Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Down 88.6% in September

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOPM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.