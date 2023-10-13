Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

POR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. 58.com reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:POR opened at $41.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

