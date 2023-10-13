Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.33

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.33 and last traded at $89.41, with a volume of 166829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.05.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.37 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 5.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

In related news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $974,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

