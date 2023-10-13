PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $35,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,037,000 after acquiring an additional 106,294 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after acquiring an additional 697,612 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

