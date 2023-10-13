PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $27.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com cut PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Get PPL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $23.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. PPL’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,567,000 after buying an additional 346,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,701,000 after buying an additional 129,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.