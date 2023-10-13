PPSC Investment Service Corp Has $231.98 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

PPSC Investment Service Corp lessened its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,100 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X makes up about 51.4% of PPSC Investment Service Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PPSC Investment Service Corp owned about 7.78% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $231,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 722,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 231,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,923,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 200,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth $10,626,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $81.75. 2,568,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,566,862. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.76.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.