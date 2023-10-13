Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Shares Up 4%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.19. 115,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 472% from the average session volume of 20,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.03.

Premium Income Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

About Premium Income

(Get Free Report)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.