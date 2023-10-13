Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.