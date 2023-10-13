Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.37 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

