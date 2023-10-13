Private Trust Co. NA Sells 333 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

