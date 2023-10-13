Private Trust Co. NA Sells 557 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 692.9% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,467 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

