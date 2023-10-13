Private Trust Co. NA Sells 633 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $281.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.57 and its 200-day moving average is $271.23. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $206.72 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

