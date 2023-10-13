ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 708,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on ProAssurance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

ProAssurance Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.96 million, a P/E ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.33 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,781,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,731,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 292,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 266,578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 67.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186,869 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

Featured Stories

