Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $155.38

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $155.38 and last traded at $154.08, with a volume of 438067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

Progressive Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

