Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $186.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $10.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.79. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

