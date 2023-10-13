ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.65. ProKidney shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 140,484 shares changing hands.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

The firm has a market cap of $618.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProKidney news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 52,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $250,475.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,447,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,969,524.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,827,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,864,476. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in ProKidney by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProKidney by 98.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 547.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProKidney by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

