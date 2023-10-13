ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NOBL traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $87.33. 482,155 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.