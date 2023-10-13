ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Raised by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,673,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,959,000 after buying an additional 52,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,407,000 after buying an additional 96,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

