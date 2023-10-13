ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Position Lessened by PayPay Securities Corp

PayPay Securities Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up 4.5% of PayPay Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

TQQQ traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,664,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,580,531. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $47.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

