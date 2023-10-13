Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

