PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

PHM opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 107,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,325,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

