Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 85,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

NASDAQ PXS opened at $3.93 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

