Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Issued By Zacks Research

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lockheed Martin in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.29. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q1 2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $434.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $432.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.46. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $388.10 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.