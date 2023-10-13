Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FR. Wedbush began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.56%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

