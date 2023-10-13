Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for NETSTREIT Corp. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NETSTREIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NETSTREIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $992.79 million, a P/E ratio of 148.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 820.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in NETSTREIT by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NETSTREIT by 14.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

