Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VVV has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $57,001.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,141.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and have sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.