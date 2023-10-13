Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Lowered by Analyst

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,943,630. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

