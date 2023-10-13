Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Increased by B. Riley

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AZZ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

AZZ stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. AZZ has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $50.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in AZZ by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 704,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,629,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 10.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.00%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

