Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.39.

NYSE:CNI opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

