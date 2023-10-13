Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FMC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $61.89 on Friday. FMC has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FMC by 13.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of FMC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

