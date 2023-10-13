Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (QNTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTO opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

