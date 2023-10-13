QUALCOMM Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.
QUALCOMM has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,396. The company has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average of $115.63. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
