QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,083 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $135,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $111.46 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

