QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

