QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.61.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $111.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.98 and its 200 day moving average is $115.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.