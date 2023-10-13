Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $33,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $177.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

