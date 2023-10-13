Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO James J. Lerner Sells 36,045 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) CEO James J. Lerner sold 36,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $21,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,704,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Quantum Price Performance

Quantum stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.04 million. Analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QMCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.25 to $0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Quantum from $2.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quantum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 33,704 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,512 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 515,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Quantum by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 247,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 158,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.