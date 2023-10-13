QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $64.94 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $63.82 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

